Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oil exports to Lithuania

Kazakhstan has exported 277,389 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 122.8 million euros to Lithuania in March 2021, a Eurostat official told Trend.

Kazakhstan exported 472,252 tons of crude petroleum oil and oil obtained from bituminous minerals worth 194.5 million euros to Lithuania over 1Q2021.

Thus, compared to February 2021, the March volume of export was 42.3 percent more, whereas the March export value was 71.5 percent more. No export was carried out in January 2021.

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Lithuania amounted to $71.5 million from January through March 2021, compared to $168.3 million during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Lithuania amounted to $54.9 million from January through March 2021, compared to $148.7 million during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Lithuania amounted to nearly $16.6 million over the reporting period, compared to $19.5 million during the same period of 2020.

