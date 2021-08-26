Azerbaijan's HPPs increase electricity generation
Latest
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO)
Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP shares Instagram video about Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva