Azerbaijan unveils 7M2021 revenues from retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel
Latest
Heydar Aliyev factor did not allow for plans of secession of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan to stand up - president
Azerbaijan's First VP attends inauguration of educational institutions in Baku's Khazar district (PHOTO)
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva plays important role in preserving regional and world heritage - former SecGen of SCO
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO)
Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva