Azerbaijan unveils 7M2021 revenues from retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel

Oil&Gas 26 August 2021 19:27 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan unveils 7M2021 revenues from retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel
Iraq increases import of Turkish-made cars
Iraq increases import of Turkish-made cars
France boosts car imports from Turkey
France boosts car imports from Turkey
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Heydar Aliyev factor did not allow for plans of secession of Nagorno-Karabakh from Azerbaijan to stand up - president Politics 21:00
After war, whole world saw predatory face of Armenian savagery - President Aliyev Politics 20:57
Armenian Foreign Ministry still suffers from amnesia - Azerbaijani MFA Politics 20:53
Memory of our martyrs is sacred for each one of us - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 20:51
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, we are restoring historical justice by rebuilding these territories Politics 20:32
SOCAR Energy Ukraine reveals its total revenues for 2020 Oil&Gas 20:09
Iraq increases import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 20:04
France boosts car imports from Turkey Turkey 19:49
Azerbaijan unveils 7M2021 revenues from retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 19:27
Azerbaijan's First VP attends inauguration of educational institutions in Baku's Khazar district (PHOTO) Politics 19:07
Spanish Repsol produces biofuels for aviation from industrial waste for the first time Oil&Gas 18:55
Kazakhstan sees decline in share of state purchases from single source Kazakhstan 18:52
Resident of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park negotiating export of products Business 18:48
Azerbaijan's ASAN Service opens tender to purchase equipment Tenders 18:24
Georgia shares data on number of visitors from EU Georgia 18:00
Uzbekistan, Serbia to work together on attracting investments Business 17:58
Azerbaijan publishes latest data on gas export to Italy Oil&Gas 17:58
Russian president congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday Politics 17:53
Net profits of Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas skyrocket Economy 17:51
Lithuania can become cargo transit gateway for Turkmenistan’s business to Europe – ministry (Exclusive) Transport 17:47
Kazakh oil extracting company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 17:41
Delek swings to profit as Leviathan production grows Israel 17:36
UAE's Emirates Global Aluminium considering IPO for H1 2022 Arab World 17:35
Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss intensification of co-op within dev't of situation in Afghanistan Turkmenistan 17:32
About 50 people die at Kabul airport since evacuation started — Russian ambassador Russia 17:32
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM Politics 17:31
Uzbekistan Airways to launch two regular flights to Kazakhstan's Aktobe Transport 17:25
Turkey's export of cars to Italy up for 7M2021 Turkey 17:19
Microsoft sharing experience in combating modern cyber threats with Azerbaijani partners ICT 17:14
Kazakhstan's national oil&gas company sees increase in revenues Oil&Gas 17:08
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva plays important role in preserving regional and world heritage - former SecGen of SCO Politics 17:00
Huge work done to date for families of martyrs, war veterans - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:55
ODIHR mission to monitor process of local elections in Georgia Georgia 16:52
US to fund project to preserve cultural heritage in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 16:51
Native of Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha talks on return to city Society 16:48
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 26 Uzbekistan 16:30
Azerbaijan's HPPs increase electricity generation Oil&Gas 16:29
Azerbaijani people to live proudly as citizens of victorious country - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 16:28
Kazakhstan sees increase in monetary base value Finance 16:12
Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Uzbekistan 16:02
Georgian Railway’s net losses halve in 1H2021 Transport 16:01
Russia's Stavropol dairy producers negotiating for supplies to Azerbaijan Economy 15:53
UzAssets to sell almost half of Uzbekkimyomash plant’s shares Finance 15:53
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan continues to go down Finance 15:47
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 26 Society 15:37
Russia, US to continue contacts on situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin Russia 15:34
Azerbaijan confirms 3,714 more COVID-19 cases, 2,470 recoveries Society 15:33
Last Dutch evacuation flight out of Afghanistan expected Thursday Europe 15:24
Victory in Second Karabakh War is Azerbaijan's historic victory - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 15:19
Israel's Partner Comms to buy operations of Marathon 018 Xfone Israel 15:18
Iran agrees to accommodate planes of Afghanistan's Kam Air Construction 15:18
Amount of SDR transferred to Azerbaijan's IMF account revealed Finance 15:17
Russian companies launch barley exports to Azerbaijan from Stavropol region Economy 15:17
Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit Arab World 15:16
Turkmenistan’s health ministry opens tender for medical equipment Tenders 15:10
Kazakhstan decreases exports of crude oil over 1H2021 Oil&Gas 15:07
Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart Politics 15:00
Azerbaijan's MilliON to install new payment terminals ICT 14:52
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for purchase of complex additive for acid compositions Tenders 14:39
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new park in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 14:34
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price begin to fall Finance 14:34
Uzbekneftegaz to set prices for gasoline, diesel fuel at exchange auctions Oil&Gas 14:32
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of presenting apartments, cars to families of martyrs (PHOTO) Politics 14:26
Annual iron ores extraction on the rise in Kazakhstan Business 14:25
Ex-teacher shares impressions after returning to Azerbaijan's Shusha nearly 30 years later Society 14:23
Georgia notes increase in volume of non-bank deposits Finance 14:15
Business Activity Index in Uzbekistan decreases Finance 14:14
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 26 Society 14:07
Azerbaijani companies to take part in several international exhibitions Business 13:53
Certain roads put into operation in Iran's Kermanshah Province Construction 13:50
Former sec-gen of OIC: Many scientific, educational, humanitarian and cultural projects successfully implemented under leadership of Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 13:50
Natives of Azerbaijan's Shusha perform prayer at Govhar Agha mosque (PHOTO) Society 13:47
29 years later: natives of Azerbaijan's Shusha city visit their hometown (PHOTO) Society 13:30
Aircraft with Turkish servicemen from Afghanistan arrives in Ankara Society 13:25
Azerbaijan providing continuous electricity supply to its liberated lands Oil&Gas 13:16
Uzbek, UAE ministries to implement joint programs in food industry Business 13:10
Azerbaijan withdraws its peacekeepers from Afghanistan Politics 13:07
Iran issues licenses on mining exploration in Ardabil Province Finance 13:05
Turkmenistan's new textile complex to produce special sort of yarn Turkmenistan 12:54
Head of Turkish Health Institutes Office meets with board chairman of Azerbaijan's TABIB (PHOTO) Society 12:54
Israeli telehealth co Antidote Health raises $12m Israel 12:38
Russia evacuates 10 Kyrgyz citizens from Afghanistan Russia 12:36
Azerbaijani team takes second place at first episode of 'Sea Cup' military contest (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:35
UK says it has evacuated over 11,000 people from Afghanistan Europe 12:33
Kazakhstan records jump in volume of passenger transportation Transport 12:32
Buy/sell operations in Iran’s Stock Exchange down Finance 12:17
Azerbaijani serviceman allegedly crossed to territory controlled by Russian peacekeepers - MoD Azerbaijan 12:08
Azerbaijan records majority of loans issued to households in 7M2021 Finance 12:03
Uzbek, UAE investment companies sign agriculture contract Business 12:02
Kazakhstan-Poland trade volumes rise despite global pandemic Business 11:59
India’s exports to ASEAN estimated at US$ 46 billion in FY22 Other News 11:57
Indian government aims to raise auto sector contribution to GDP, job creation Other News 11:49
Turkmenistan to strengthen measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 infection Turkmenistan 11:48
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 26 Georgia 11:47
Barclays to invest more than $400 mln to expand India operations Europe 11:46
Iran to launch fishing facilities in Hormozgan Province Business 11:45
Turkish ministry names volume of cargo handled via local Cesme port in 7M2021 Turkey 11:42
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to buy analytical balances Tenders 11:39
Quad countries all set to start Malabar exercise from today Other News 11:38
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP shares Instagram video about Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:37
All news