Iran to begin drilling work in South Pars gas field

Oil&Gas 31 August 2021 10:47 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to begin drilling work in South Pars gas field
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad
Israel's Nutritional Growth Solutions raises A$5m on ASX
Israel's Nutritional Growth Solutions raises A$5m on ASX
Workers quitting jobs hits record levels in Israel
Workers quitting jobs hits record levels in Israel
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Belarusian IBA Group ready to implement AI-based trade technology in Azerbaijan Economy 10:50
Iran to begin drilling work in South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 10:47
S&P downgrades Uzbek National Bank’s rating Finance 10:42
SOCAR Turkey to save over $35,000 per year with e-signature application Oil&Gas 10:34
Kazakhstan sees annual increase in trade with Russia Kazakhstan 10:33
Kazakhstan increases passenger vehicle manufacturing over 7M2021 Business 10:29
145 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:22
Value of Georgian railway’s Eurobonds increases over past week Finance 10:19
Iran’s exports via customs of Sistan and Baluchestan Province grow Business 10:15
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan in talks on gas supply agreement at next stage Oil&Gas 10:10
Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund talks on mortgage loans issued in Azerbaijan since 2006 (INTERVIEW) Finance 10:01
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 09:57
Resilient Demand Keeps Driving India’s World-Beating Growth Other News 09:49
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:49
Iranian currency rates for August 31 Finance 09:49
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan to strengthen work of checkpoint Turkmenistan 09:48
Islamic Development Bank implements six new projects in Uzbekistan Business 09:48
Proud to attend Vagif's mausoleum opening in Shusha - Azerbaijani People's Writer Society 09:44
Iran shares data on tax revenues Business 09:44
Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream US 09:41
Iran to increase affordable housing construction Business 09:38
Oil falls as U.S. refiners shut down by damage from Hurricane Ida Oil&Gas 09:34
Iran to implement National Plan of Home Appliances Business 09:31
Lots drawn for teams participating in semi-finals of 'Tank Biathlon' within Int'l Army Games 2021 (VIDEO) Politics 09:25
Tax structures in field of digitalization stimulate circulation of cashless payments in Azerbaijan Finance 09:22
Azerbaijan to expand entrepreneur access to foreign markets Economy 09:16
Azerbaijan E-Gov Dev't Center signs tender contract ICT 09:15
Italian senator talks Azerbaijan’s contribution to ensuring security at Kabul airport Politics 09:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan unveils volume of currency exchange operations for 7M2021 Finance 09:12
6.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand Other News 08:55
16 areas of Kazakhstan remain in COVID-19 ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 08:33
Chinese, U.S. climate envoys to hold face-to-face talks Other News 08:17
Improvement of balance of payments has positive effect on stability of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market - Investment Company Finance 08:03
Turkey reports 19,557 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:32
Explosion rocks town in Lebanon’s northern district of Bcharre Arab World 06:43
Japan PM Suga's party ally to step down ahead of election World 05:38
Hurricane Ida hits U.S. energy production, may send prices higher US 04:41
Attack on police station in NE Colombia injures 14 Other News 03:43
EU drops U.S. from list of COVID-safe countries for travel Europe 02:45
UN Security Council adopts Afghanistan resolution, China and Russia abstain World 01:55
US completes Afghanistan withdrawal as final flight leaves Kabul US 01:03
Afghan airport bombing survivors say some civilians killed by U.S. bullets Other News 00:48
USAID strengthens Georgia’s ability to respond to COVID-19 Business 00:05
Jet fuel remains main problematic link in oil industry - Russian expert Oil&Gas 30 August 23:59
UN chief hails phase-out of leaded petrol Oil&Gas 30 August 23:41
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Austria talk on expanding humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 23:18
Armenia has not fulfilled its international obligations for more than 25 years in connection with fate of missing persons - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Politics 30 August 22:58
President Ilham Aliyev holds cordial conversation with participants and residents of Shusha as part of opening of Vagif Poetry Days (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 22:38
UN General Assembly calls for support for Haiti in wake of earthquake World 30 August 22:14
Foreign Ministry: Uzbekistan does not accept Afghan refugees, but provides assistance in transit Uzbekistan 30 August 21:38
Azerbaijan holds conference dedicated to people missing as result of Armenian aggression (PHOTO) Politics 30 August 21:29
Son of Azerbaijani captured by Armenians is yet to get information about father after about 30 years Society 30 August 21:27
Volume of cargo shipped from Singapore through Turkish ports in 7M2021 published Turkey 30 August 21:23
People's writer Anar happy to see today's cultural events in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city Society 30 August 21:22
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes cultural exhibitions in Shusha Politics 30 August 21:22
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 31 Oil&Gas 30 August 21:21
Uzbekistan chemical enterprises increase product output Business 30 August 21:21
Latest data on cargo traffic from Tunis via Turkish ports published Turkey 30 August 21:13
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy to attract consulting services via tender Tenders 30 August 21:09
Pakistan increases import of cars from Turkey Turkey 30 August 21:04
Russia’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 21:02
Turkey shares data on cargo shipment from Ukraine via local ports Turkey 30 August 20:59
Turkmenistan’s import of cars from Turkey up Turkey 30 August 20:58
Turkey's car exports to Uzbekistan rise in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 20:56
Turkey's export of cars to Lebanon growing Turkey 30 August 20:52
Egypt boosts import of Turkish cars Turkey 30 August 20:52
Shusha waited for us, we had to come, and we did - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:50
If Shusha - Armenian city, then why wasn’t single building constructed here? - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:41
Azerbaijani president talks Shusha reconstruction details Politics 30 August 20:12
Black page of Azerbaijan's history is behind us, we are able to breathe again - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 20:02
Today, Shusha is being revitalized - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:42
Renovation of Yukhari Govharagha Mosque nearing completion - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 19:34
Polad Bulbuloglu restored his father's house - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:25
Azerbaijan's president talks plan to build residential buildings in Shusha Politics 30 August 19:16
Progress of events shown that conflict with Armenia could never be resolved through talks - president Politics 30 August 19:14
There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:13
My father was 59 when Vagif Poetry Days were held, I am 59 now - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:10
Next year we will celebrate 270th anniversary of Shusha - Azerbaijani president Politics 30 August 19:01
Negotiations lasted for about 30 years, but to no avail - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
After occupation of Shusha, mausoleum of Vagif was destroyed by vandals - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:40
Thanks to great leader, mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif was erected in Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 30 August 18:32
Georgia to support exporting enterprises Finance 30 August 18:17
Turkmenistan proposes to improve UN Mission activities given realities of modern Afghanistan Turkmenistan 30 August 18:14
Uzbekistan, Serbia to sign agreement on protection of investments Business 30 August 18:13
Ukraine discloses share of local agricultural products in export to Azerbaijan Economy 30 August 17:53
Turkmenistan counting on support of UN member states in efforts to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijan almost doubles exports to Belarus Business 30 August 17:47
Azerbaijani sculptor talks monuments destroyed by Armenia in previously occupied areas Society 30 August 17:31
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Finance 30 August 17:25
Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad Israel 30 August 17:23
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.30 Society 30 August 17:22
Kazakhstan reports decrease in manufacturing of silver Business 30 August 17:20
Too early to speculate about changes to Taliban's status in Russia — Kremlin Russia 30 August 17:19
Manufacturing of Iran's Pars Khodro automaker up Business 30 August 17:18
Azerbaijan confirms 3,107 more COVID-19 cases, 1,770 recoveries Society 30 August 17:17
Many cities and villages in Iran supplied with gas - NIGC Oil&Gas 30 August 17:16
Turkmenistan reveals volume of waste paper processed by private enterprises Turkmenistan 30 August 17:16
Kyrgyzstan vaccinates 3,087 people over past day Kyrgyzstan 30 August 17:14
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via local ports from Greece in 7M2021 Turkey 30 August 17:11
Saudi investment minister visits Oman to boost economic ties Arab World 30 August 17:08
All news