Uzbekneftegaz introduces international standards in 20 enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekneftegaz JSC, implemented "ISO 4500" (standard for health and safety management system) and "ISO 14001" (standard for maintaining environment and prevention of its pollution) standards in 20 departments and enterprises of its system during 8 months of 2021, Trend reports citing Uzbeknefteqaz.

The standards were announced for the following departments and enterprises of Uzbeknefteqaz:

• 3 oil and gas producing enterprises (Shurtan, Vodiy, Gissarneftgaz);

• 1st refinery (Bukhara);

• 1 gas processing plant (Mubarek);

• 2 gas chemical complexes (Shurtan, Ustyurt);

• 9 oil depot enterprises (Chinobadsky, Turakurgan, Zhizzaksky, Gulistansky, Takhiatashsky, Andijan, Pakhtinsky, Bukharsky, Fergana, Termesky);

• 3 service enterprises (Uzneftgazkuduktamirlash, Uzneftgaz burgilash ishlari, Makhsusenergogaz).

The Department of Industrial and Environmental Safety, Health and Safety at Work constantly monitors their activities based on international standards.

Uzbekneftegaz is carrying out a number of measures to improve the management system at enterprises for the extraction, processing, production, storage and distribution of oil and gas, ensuring the health and safety of workers, ensuring compliance of the systemic management of the environmental state of the environment with modern requirements.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri