Iranian currency rates for September 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 9, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 7 currencies have increased and 24 have decreased compared to September 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,629 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Sept.9 Iranian rial on Sept.8 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,792 57,923 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,550 45,755 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,868 4,896 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,817 4,840 1 Danish krone DKK 6,675 6,693 1 Indian rupee INR 569 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,608 139,705 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,045 25,007 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,068 38,123 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,402 5,402 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,111 33,266 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,794 29,845 1 South African rand ZAR 2,947 2,933 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,962 5,033 1 Russian ruble RUB 574 574 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,944 31,053 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,200 31,216 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,349 49,349 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,104 2,096 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,392 35,590 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,308 9,309 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,500 6,495 100 Thai baths THB 128,250 128,538 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,108 10,107 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,989 36,110 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,629 49,764 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,854 9,851 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,505 13,506 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,946 2,952 1 Afghan afghani AFN 526 526 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,664 16,682 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,694 83,686 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,708 3,708 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 313,868 rials, and the price of $1 is 265,620 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 271,033 rials, and the price of $1 is 229,370 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 272,000-275,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 311,000-314,000 rials.

