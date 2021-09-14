Azerbaijan holds new online meeting on energy supply of liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.14

Trend:

The working group on the energy supply of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centralized solution of issues in Azerbaijan's territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war], held a new meeting, Trend reports on Sept.14.

The meeting participants discussed measures taken to reconstruct and restore the energy infrastructure in the liberated territories during the week.

Besides, during the meeting, measures for the implementation of decisions made at previous meetings of the Working Group and achieved results were also considered.

Representatives of the relevant state agencies gave information on the above mentioned issues.

The issues of creating an electric power infrastructure and designing a gas transportation system in certain territories were also considered.

Information was given about the results of monitoring in connection with the work carried out to supply electricity and heat to the strategic facilities in Shusha city.

The participants were informed about the power plants, power lines, and boiler houses, the construction of which in the city is underway.

The current situation, as well as new steps to continue the construction of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi hydropower plants [Jabrayil district] on the Araz river, and electric stations were discussed.

At the meeting, discussions were held on participation in the Rebuild Karabakh - "Revival, Restoration and Development of Karabakh" exhibition, which will be organized in Baku in October this year, information was given about the importance of a stand on the creation of a zone of "green" energy in Karabakh, which will be installed to attract foreign investors.

Proposals were presented, prepared by the Working Group, created by the relevant order of the Minister of Economy to resolve organizational issues in connection with participation in the exhibition and the design of the stand.

Along with the above, reports were made about the general plan of the liberated territories, an exchange of views was held on other current issues, and it was recommended to systematically discuss the measures to be implemented with the appropriate structures.

The Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, is led by Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev.