US Coast Guard conducts inspection at Kulevi Port

As a part of an annual International Port Security Program, recently the inspection was conducted in Kulevi Port, as well as other ports in Georgia by senior management representatives of the US Coast Guard together with Representatives of Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia, Trend reports with reference to the Kulevi terminal’s website.

The main purpose of the visit was to observe the level of Security at Kulevi Port and recommend measures to strengthen the system.

At the beginning of the visit, a meeting started with the BST Introduction issue and held with the participation of BST management members and the MTA of Georgia to discuss the various aspects of Security. The meeting discussed the recommendations presented by the US Coast Guard based on their findings from last years. The International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code is an amendment to the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention (1974/1988) on minimum security arrangements for ships, ports, and government agencies. Having come into force in 2004, it prescribes responsibilities to governments, shipping companies, shipboard personnel, and port/facility personnel to "detect security threats and take preventative measures against security incidents affecting ships or port facilities used in international trade." Guests visited the Security points of the terminal. In process of the site visit, they have been introduced to the Security and HSSEQ procedures that are implemented at the Terminal. The guests stated that the procedures and plans implemented were in compliance with the applicable international standards and appreciated that company management considers the issues of Security and Safety to be its highest priority.

As a result of these efforts security procedures and plans are always up to date and strictly followed; port facilities are always equipped with the relevant equipment’s and tools; CCTV surveillance system is online and in proper condition and safety, restricted and prohibition signs are always updated and in place.

The terminal in the Kulevi port was put into operation in May 2008, and the transshipment of oil products was launched in June. The total capacity of the terminal is 10 million tons of liquid bulk oil cargo per year, including three million tons of oil, three million tons of diesel fuel, and four million tons of fuel oil. The total capacity of the tank farm of the terminal is 402,000 cubic meters.

