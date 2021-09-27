Georgia carries out research for construction of solar power plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

Georgian Energy Development Fund (GEDF) is carrying out research for construction of solar power plants in different parts of the country, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the fund, it cooperates with several international banks and donor organizations for this purpose.

“The main mission of Georgian Energy Development Fund is to explore Georgia's potential for renewable resources and identify the most attractive projects. The first project is "Udabno Solar Power Plant", but we continue to work with several international banks, donor organizations to carry out new projects in the nearby area of Rustavi, Gardabni, Marneuli, Sagarejo," said Chikovani.

Udabno Solar Power Plant project will be implemented by the Georgian company Next Energy.

Georgian State Electric System estimated potential of 20 solar and wind power plants.

