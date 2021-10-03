Russian company talks about work carried out at Syrdarya TPP in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 3

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

After the modernization carried out by the Russian Power Machines JSC, the tenth power unit of the Syrdarya TPP has been successfully connected to the energy system of Uzbekistan, the company told Trend.

The modernization will increase the efficiency of the power unit, the capacity of which will be increased to 325 MW.

According to the EPC contract signed by Power Machines and Syrdarya TPP, in accordance with the Order of Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev "On measures for the phased modernization of the power units of the Syrdarya TPP", the Russian power engineering company is carrying out a full-scale modernization of six station power units.

Modernization with an increase in the total capacity of six power units of the station from 1800 to 1950 MW is organized in three stages.

The first stage was implemented in 2019, when power units No. 3 and No. 4 were put into operation, both equipped with Power Machines equipment. At the second stage, power units No. 5 and No. 6 were launched.

The scope of work completed by Power Machines includes a comprehensive modernization of turbine, generator, boiler and auxiliary equipment, the introduction of automatic control systems for technological processes, the reconstruction of an automatic control system, as well as a full range of construction and installation, commissioning and installation supervision ...

Produced by the Russian enterprises Leningradsky Metal Plant, Electrosila Plant, Krasny Kotelshchik TKZ and Kaluga Turbine Plant, the equipment has improved performance characteristics that meet the requirements of reliability and safety. The service life of the supplied turbine units is 40 years, while the capacity of each power unit, following the results of modernization, has been increased by 25 MW - up to 325 MW.

The completion of the modernization of the largest thermal power plant in Central Asia is scheduled for the current year, when power unit No. 9 will be put into operation.

The implementation of the project will reduce the electricity shortage in the country, ensure the stable operation of the energy system of Uzbekistan, and positively affect the economic indicators of the region.

Power Machines JSC is a global power engineering company, an industry leader. The company is a part of Severgroup. Power Machines has a wealth of experience and competence in the design, manufacture and complete supply of equipment for nuclear, thermal and hydroelectric power plants. The key competence and competitive advantage of the company is the implementation of complex projects in the electric power industry.

---

Follow author on Twitter:@vakilovfaxri