Oil&Gas 5 October 2021 14:56 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023
Latest
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep Economy 15:07
Masdar, ACWA Power to commission 4 wind farms in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 15:04
Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain Other News 15:03
Iran issues licenses for setting up of enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 14:59
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023 Oil&Gas 14:56
Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:51
Azerbaijan records decrease in car sales for 8M2021 Transport 14:50
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2022 world oil demand Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran sees increase non-oil GDP growth Business 14:38
Europe to see increase in gasoline demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 14:35
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 5 Society 14:35
Iran shares data on volume of products sold via liter on IRENEX Oil&Gas 14:34
Indian Navy to operate mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines: Govt Other News 14:22
Iran to legally challenge trawling Business 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 14:18
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:03
Some provincial mullah in Iran slandered Azerbaijan, I said – don’t pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 13:54
At Vienna meeting of FMs of OSCE MG co-chairing countries I was given statement text, I said I wouldn’t sign it - President Aliyev Politics 13:46
Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum Business 13:45
Development plan of Jabrayil city presented to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 13:42
Azerbaijan to begin COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old Society 13:13
President Ilham Aliyev calls President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Politics 13:08
Georgia, NATO hold joint naval exercises in Black Sea Georgia 12:51
Myth gone, no one talks about "invincible Armenian army", says Azerbaijani president Politics 12:48
Unfounded accusations against us will not go unanswered - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:47
Saudi non-oil new business growth at seven-year high in Sept Arab World 12:46
Our 'Great Return' began from Jabrayil - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:46
UK co Marlowe buys Israeli compliance tools co VinciWorks Europe 12:44
We won, we created new reality, everyone must and will reckon with this reality - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Russia to launch Luna-25 automatic station in July 2022 — Roscosmos Russia 12:42
Jabrayil's liberation began five years ago - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12:42
Gas prices in Europe nearly reach $1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 12:40
Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft US 12:38
We mobilized and will continue mobilizing all our forces to rebuild Jabrayil, other districts - President Aliyev Politics 12:38
Public catering turnover in Azerbaijani capital increases Economy 12:26
70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Other News 12:21
New sub-zones to be constructed on ‘Seaport Aktau’ SEZ in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 12:13
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 5 Uzbekistan 12:12
Kazakhstan’s Aktau seaport looks to commission new container terminal Transport 12:11
Iran to assign its oil-related plans to local companies Oil&Gas 12:09
Azerbaijan launches new mechanism to support businessmen Business 12:09
Favorable autumn campaign from CityNet continues ICT 12:00
OPEC decision shows it’s not yet convinced about market stability Oil&Gas 11:59
Bank of Georgia to offer specific loan in agricultural sector Georgia 11:48
SOCAR reduces LPG supplies to Ukraine Oil&Gas 11:44
EBRD supports expansion of first digital bank in Uzbekistan Finance 11:36
Industrial output increases in Azerbaijan's Baku Economy 11:32
Defense ministries of Azerbaijan, Georgia sign plan of bilateral co-op (PHOTO) Politics 11:24
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan agree to expand export-import operations Business 11:22
Kazakhstan projects volume of oil to be produced jointly with Russian LUKOIL Kazakhstan 11:21
Higher oil prices to support local currencies of oil exporting countries – Moody’s Oil&Gas 11:11
Uzbekistan to reimburse half of transport costs to exporters Business 11:10
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 5 Georgia 11:09
US State Department urges fair treatment of Georgian ex-president Saakashvili Georgia 11:08
Iran records increase in prices of various food products Business 11:07
Indian govt easing compliance burden for biz: FM Other News 11:04
Azerbaijan records increase in oil prices Oil&Gas 11:00
China and US to hold talks in Switzerland this week US 10:47
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises Construction 10:32
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan to sign several bilateral documents Business 10:31
Surging global gas prices make oil more economic fuel choice Oil&Gas 10:24
Uzbekistan increases import of fuel Business 10:21
JP Morgan boosts year-end Brent crude oil price target Oil&Gas 10:19
Kazakhstan discloses funds needed for geological exploration of deposits in Mangistau region Kazakhstan 10:14
Kazakhstan to modernize Mangistau nuclear power plant Kazakhstan 10:13
EU's leading rail carrier ready to develop transports with Turkmenistan Transport 10:13
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:09
Payroll co Deel raising funds at $5.5b valuation Israel 10:07
Turkey reveals number of ships received at Kocaeli port in 8M2021 Turkey 10:06
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Kocaeli and Belgian Zeebrugge ports Turkey 10:00
Liberation of Jabrayil was great moral, psychological advantage for Azerbaijan, and heavy blow for Armenia (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 09:36
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ holds firm on supply restraint Oil&Gas 09:32
Turkey shares data on car shipments between its Karasu, Ukraine's Chornomorsk ports Turkey 09:32
Turkey reveals furniture, timber export for 9M2021 Turkey 09:31
Turkmenistan creating electronic journal of those vaccinated against COVID-19 Turkmenistan 09:31
Azercosmos extends tender to acquire laptops, PC accessories Tenders 09:30
Uzbekneftegaz restores well at South Kemachi field Oil&Gas 09:29
Number of ships received at Turkish Istanbul port for 8M2021 unveiled Turkey 09:28
bp reveals reasons of selling part of SWAP stake to LUKOIL Oil&Gas 09:12
Facebook outage named largest in history - Downdetector Other News 08:47
UN chief highlights work to help developing countries at UN conference Other News 08:28
German companies soon to launch energy-efficient steam turbine for Azerikimya (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 08:00
1,624 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:34
Facebook says root cause of outage was faulty configuration change Other News 07:08
Biden, Japan's Kishida underline strength of U.S.-Japan alliance - White House US 06:39
Azerbaijani wrestler wins bronze medal of World Championship Society 06:04
Israel launches plan to develop energy storage techs Israel 05:30
EU medicines agency approves booster COVID-19 vaccine doses for adults Europe 04:53
After longest Facebook outage, Mark Zuckerberg issues a personal apology Other News 04:10
Users notice WhatsApp resumes activities ICT 03:30
UK records another 35,077 coronavirus cases Europe 02:49
Facebook, Instagram coming back online after six-hour outage ICT 02:10
US IT companies’ stocks plummet amid outage US 01:55
Zuckerberg’s fortune drops by $6.4 bln amid Facebook crash - Forbes Other News 01:24
Facebook internal tools are out of order, New York Times journalist says ICT 01:02
Teymur Rajabov takes second place in chess tournament Society 00:42
Database of 1.5 billion Facebook users listed for sale on DarkNet ICT 00:41
Chronicles of Victory: Appeal of First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to Azerbaijani people on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:34
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by TRT Haber TV channel on October 5, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Azerbaijani gymnasts bring medals of European Championship to Baku (PHOTO) Society 00:08
