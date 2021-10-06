Azerbaijan shares data on oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced in the Italian Port of Augusta, rose by $1.59 on Oct. 5 compared to the previous price, reaching $85.15 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on Oct. 5 totaled $84.37 per barrel, increasing by 1.53 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $79.78 per barrel on Oct. 5, which has grown by $1.54 compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $1.69 compared to the previous price and made up $83.46 per barrel.

