AmCham sure foreign investments in Azerbaijan's renewable energy to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.6

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Preparation of sustainable programs for the development of ‘green’ energy in Azerbaijan will contribute to the growth of investments in this sector, Executive Director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Azerbaijan Gulnara Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.

She made the remark during the ‘Financing Sustainable Development: Sustainable and Green Recovery after the COVID-19 Pandemic’ event.

According to her, the opportunities of green energy are yet to be fully explored at the global level, and many investors do not want to take risks.

“I am sure that the preparation of state programs for the development of green energy and support for entrepreneurs in this area will contribute to the growth of foreign investments,’ Aslanbayli said.

According to the executive director, Azerbaijan's national priorities in this area remain unchanged.

“We are confident that foreign investments in the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan will grow annually,” Aslanbayli stressed.

