Iran’s MOGPC talks about plans implemented in oil-gas sector

Oil&Gas 11 October 2021 18:46 (UTC+04:00)
Iran’s MOGPC talks about plans implemented in oil-gas sector
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan confirms 611 more COVID-19 cases, 638 recoveries Society 19:32
Iran’s MOGPC talks about plans implemented in oil-gas sector Oil&Gas 18:46
Azerbaijan sees growth in revenues to state budget via customs line Economy 18:46
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender to buy mercury Tenders 18:07
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 12 Oil&Gas 18:06
President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on creating Azerbaijan Business Development Fund Politics 18:05
Kazakhstan looks to increase export of goods to Iran through Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 18:04
Azerbaijani NGOs appeal to int’l organizations on anniversary of missile attack of Ganja by Armenia Politics 18:03
Azerbaijan establishes State Maritime and Port Agency - presidential decree Politics 17:59
COVID-19 has serious consequences for Kazakhstan's food security - FAO Business 17:59
Kazakhstan increases trade with Hungary amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 17:58
Iran’s PMO records decline in cargo movements in Shahid Rajaee Port Transport 17:58
Saudi's ACWA Power jumps 30% on stock market debut Arab World 17:47
Number of blocked malware attempts in Azerbaijan's AzStateNet network increases ICT 17:45
Yandex buys Wind's Israel e-scooter operations Russia 17:44
Azerbaijan creating new agencies in ICT, digitalization and innovation spheres Economy 17:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:42
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies renamed following presidential decree Politics 17:39
Goldman cuts forecast for U.S. economic growth in 2021 and 2022 US 17:36
TAPI gas pipeline to be economically viable project for Pakistan – minister Turkmenistan 17:26
Azerbaijani MoD's top officials inspect naval command post exercises (PHOTO) Politics 17:25
Kazakhstan talks foreign exchange assets of National Fund Kazakhstan 17:25
Volkswagen to decide on eastern European battery plant in H1 2022 Europe 17:23
Kamola Makhmudova assumes role as EBRD Head of Azerbaijan Economy 17:19
"Turkmen Railways" to co-op with Russian engineering company on infrastructural projects Turkmenistan 17:12
Azerbaijan ensures cybersecurity for September - CERT ICT 17:12
IRENEX shares data on Iran’s Bandar Imam Petrochemical Company’s sales at this exchange Oil&Gas 17:09
Turkey shares data on food products, animal feed shipment via local ports for 9M2021 Turkey 17:07
Measures underway to hold Armenia accountable at int'l level - Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office Society 17:06
IT crimes show 50%-growth over two years — Russian Interior Minister Russia 17:05
Azerbaijan's overhauled ship to transport carbamide to Bulgary Transport 17:04
Kazakhstan names reasons for decline in gold and currency reserves Kazakhstan 17:03
Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas looks to obtain subsoil use right at number of fields Kazakhstan 16:38
Iran's IRENEX reveals amount of Raffinate-2 sold by Shimibaft Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 16:35
Turkmenistan records growth in oil, gas, petrochemical production for 9M2021 Turkmenistan 16:34
TBC Capital publishes weekly review on Georgian economy Georgia 16:27
Azerbaijan's agrarian insurance market reaches record indicators in 9M2021 Business 16:04
Iran to jumpstart Shiraz-Bushehr railway project Construction 16:01
Meeting held between FMs of Azerbaijan and Turkey in Belgrade Politics 15:47
Iran's NIOC backing production companies for maximum oil, gas output Oil&Gas 15:45
Iran's Ilam Province to be connected to national railway network - official Transport 15:42
Iran expects to increase exports of domestic home appliances Business 15:42
Israel's Bank Hapoalim mulls international debt issue Israel 15:41
India, Denmark to expand ties in health, agri, climate sectors Other News 15:35
Azerbaijan eyes creating portal for transit cargo transportation Transport 15:31
Kazakhstan eyes co-op with Turkmenistan in energy sphere Turkmenistan 15:30
Developed countries should do a Net-Minus to vacate carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow: India Other News 15:28
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 11 Society 15:28
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 15:27
EBRD provides loan without state guarantees to Uzbekistan for the first time Business 15:27
Turkmenistan to soon launch weekly cargo flights to Russia Turkmenistan 15:20
Second phase of Malabar exercise from Oct 12-15, US to deploy nuclear-powered aircraft Other News 15:18
Iran renovates transportation fleet Transport 15:14
Iran's pistachio production declines due to climate change - deputy minister Business 15:13
Saudi Aramco taps banks for $12-14 bln gas pipeline loan Arab World 15:02
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy OJSC opens tender for reconstruction of several substations Tenders 15:01
Turkey increases export of mining products Turkey 14:59
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 14:56
India at UN says will ramp up production capacity as new Indian vaccines come on stream Other News 14:56
Iran eyes ICT cooperation with Turkey ICT 14:56
Iran develops sustainable water supply plan amid drought Oil&Gas 14:53
Turkish-made armored car demonstrated at scientific festival in Konya Turkey 14:45
SOCAR Methanol increases production volume Oil&Gas 14:43
Iran increases maritime shipping Transport 14:42
Activities of small mines in Iran resumed Business 14:37
India, US Discuss Indo-Pacific, Regional Issues Ahead Of 2+2 Dialogue Other News 14:32
Iran's South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company fully implements extraction plan Oil&Gas 14:32
Turkey reveals cargo shipment data for Canakkale port Turkey 14:31
Indian govt allows export of Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik Light manufactured by Hetero Biopharma Other News 14:29
Georgia increases imports of cheese Georgia 14:23
Chief of US naval operations admiral Mike Gilday to begin 5-day visit to India Other News 14:22
Azerbaijan as chair of NAM will spare no effort to further strengthen NAM’s role - President Aliyev Politics 14:22
Galt & Taggart publishes weekly review of Georgia's economy Georgia 14:22
SOCAR’s Gas Processing Plant implements 2020 plant by almost 90% Oil&Gas 14:20
Chinese national blockchain platform to launch portal in Uzbekistan ICT 14:18
I suggest that NAM Member States think about idea of NAM’s institutionalization - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:17
Double standards and selective approaches negatively affecting fair and just settlement of conflicts throughout world - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:16
Georgia increases hazelnut exports to Italy Georgia 14:15
Turkmenistan shares data on number of issued bank cards Business 14:13
Turkmenistan, UAE sign agreements on investments, ports, energy Turkmenistan 14:12
Armenia did not face any sanction, no difference was made between aggressor state and state that faced occupation - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:10
Azerbaijan, by itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions - President Aliyev Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan planning to put forward initiative on vaccines at UN General Assembly - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 14:06
Azerbaijan conducts fully independent domestic and foreign policy - President Aliyev Politics 14:02
Violation of territorial integrity of States with use of force is totally unacceptable - President Aliyev Politics 13:56
President Ilham Aliyev speaks at high-level meeting of Non-Aligned Movement (PHOTO) Politics 13:41
Iran to invest in South Khorasan Province Business 13:39
Azerbaijani, Russian, Armenian religious leaders to meet in Moscow Politics 13:38
Volume of oil products loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini port increases Oil&Gas 13:35
Iranian MFA continues smear campaign against Azerbaijan, says official Politics 13:34
Azerbaijan sees growth in container shipments via BTK railways in 9M2021 Transport 13:32
Azerbaijan to celebrate Independence Day as victor - Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 13:29
Turkey unveils data on cargo traffic via its ports from Lebanon Turkey 13:00
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 11 Uzbekistan 13:00
UAE, Kazakhstan sign investment agreements to implement projects in number of spheres Business 13:00
Activities in Iran’s Khorramshahr port soar Transport 12:58
Turkey shares cargo traffic data for Bandirma port Turkey 12:58
Central bank of Iran discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 12:56
Qatar Petroleum changes name to Qatar Energy signalling new strategy Arab World 12:55
Uzbekistan signs memorandum with EBRD on development of small, medium-sized businesses Business 12:55
All news