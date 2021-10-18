Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Oil&Gas 18 October 2021 11:07 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.5 per barrel, having grown by $1.4 (1.66 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.45 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.9.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.7 per barrel last week, up by $1.38 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.67 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.24 per barrel, which is $1.46 (1.85 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $80.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.55.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.54 per barrel, which is $1.24 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.34.

Oil grade/date

Oct.11, 2021

Oct.12, 2021

Oct.13, 2021

Oct.14, 2021

Oct.15, 2021

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$85.89

$85.15

$84.95

$84.90

$86.45

$85.5

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$85.11

$84.38

$84.18

$84.13

$85.67

$84.7

Urals (EX NOVO)

$80.92

$80.09

$79.69

$79.55

$80.97

$80.24

Brent Dated

$84.43

$83.64

$83.33

$81.34

$84.96

$83.54

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse'
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse'
UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive
UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev addresses to nation on occasion of 30th anniversary of restoration of independence Politics 11:48
Press conference of Azerbaijani, Qatari FMs - LIVE (PHOTO) Politics 11:43
Weekly review of trading at Turkmenistan's commodity exchange Turkmenistan 11:43
Georgia to hold discussion on 2022 state budget Georgia 11:42
Volkswagen's Skoda Auto halts production for two weeks Europe 11:36
Serious steps must be taken in Iran regarding food security - Ministry of Health Society 11:10
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 11:07
Azerbaijani FM receives his Qatari counterpart (VIDEO) Politics 10:52
This year we celebrate October 18 with pride and happiness, having witnessed glorious history written by victorious Azerbaijani Army - Turkic Council's SecGen Politics 10:51
Turkey reveals cargo traffic with Saudi Arabia for 8M2021 Turkey 10:46
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 10:35
Turkish Ambassador congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence Politics 10:35
Iran’s CBI shares amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:33
Israel significantly increases steel imports from Turkey in 9M2021 Turkey 10:28
UN International Court of Justice to hold hearings on Azerbaijan’s claim against Armenia Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani judo team finishes performance at tournament in Paris Society 10:27
Georgia and US plan to sign co-op agreement in field of defence Georgia 10:19
Kazakhstan's trade dynamics with TOP-3 CIS partners unveiled Business 10:17
Central Bank of Turkmenistan’s names TOP-3 banks with largest number of issued cards Turkmenistan 10:15
Student opens fire in school near Perm Russia 10:13
Students of Baku Higher Oil School to take part in NASA competition Society 10:12
Azerbaijani FM shares Tweet marking Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence Politics 09:47
Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand Oil&Gas 09:32
Azerbaijani judokas grab silver, bronze medals at European Cup Society 09:17
China's GDP expands 9.8 pct in first three quarters Other News 08:47
Turkey to open logistics centers in several provinces by end of 2023 (Exclusive) Turkey 08:00
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discusses Afghanistan with Qatar US 07:34
1,642 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:07
Heads of Japan major parties to hold debate ahead of key election Other News 06:31
Israel reports rise in cyberattack attempts against hospitals Israel 05:48
Erdogan arrives in Angola in first leg of Africa tour Turkey 05:05
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in EU to build 'metaverse' Other News 04:20
At least one dead, several injured in shooting incident in U.S. US 03:42
UK to fund new nuclear power station as part of net zero drive Europe 03:08
Former U.S. president Clinton released from hospital US 02:34
U.S. administers 408.3 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 02:00
French ambassador leaves Belarus - embassy Europe 01:18
Google dedicates doodle to Azerbaijan's Restoration of Independence Day Azerbaijan 00:47
Chronicles of Victory: President Aliyev announces that Azerbaijan's armed forces raised Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge (VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 18, 2020 Politics 00:01
Georgian CEC calls on public to participate in October 30 municipal run-offs Georgia 17 October 23:47
Turkey expresses interest in expanding activities of Turkish companies in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 17 October 23:43
Helicopter crash kills three in Germany Europe 17 October 23:05
As soon as possible, we will return to their native lands IDPs who lived in suffering for 30 years - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:28
Heydar Aliyev did not allow holding of referendum on preservation of Soviet Union in Nakhchivan - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 22:26
Celebrating October 18 solemnly or thanking someone for it is absolutely inappropriate, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 22:24
UK records more than 40,000 COVID cases for fifth day in a row Europe 17 October 21:39
Cargo movements in Iran’s Qeshm port up Transport 17 October 21:15
Amendments related to national holidays completely correspond to historical realities - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 20:56
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva makes Instagram post on visit to Fuzuli district (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 20:53
Georgia faces fifth Covid-19 wave, observing recommendations much needed, NCDC Head says Georgia 17 October 20:31
UNHCR opens alternative route of aid to Afghanistan via Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 17 October 20:26
Azerbaijan allocates funds for construction of Fuzuli Memorial Complex Politics 17 October 20:14
Master plans of Zangilan, Gubadly, Kalbajar and Lachin being developed - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 20:12
Azerbaijani economy grows by about 5%, non-oil economy by 20% over 9 months - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 20:11
Large settlement will be created based on "smart village" concept in village of Dovletyarly - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 20:05
We significantly brought closer day of IDPs return to their homelands - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 20:03
Projects under implementation in Fuzuli show our determination and potential - Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 20:00
We will restore Fuzuli city, settlements of Fuzuli district - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 19:55
Every person who visits Fuzuli becomes witness of Armenian vandalism and no one can deny this, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17 October 19:52
This glorious victory will forever remain in history of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17 October 19:49
After liberation of Fuzuli, cases of desertion in Armenian army became even more widespread - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 19:46
After Fuzuli was liberated it created more opportunities to move towards Shusha - President Aliyev Politics 17 October 19:41
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Fuzuli International Airport Politics 17 October 19:14
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 17 October 18:43
Azerbaijan confirms 1,896 more COVID-19 cases, 764 recoveries Society 17 October 18:27
Azerbaijani president, first lady meet with members of Fuzuli district's general public (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 18:13
Azerbaijani president, first lady view conditions created in Fuzuli Central City Park, plant trees there Politics 17 October 18:02
President Aliyev lays foundation for Digital Substation Management Center in Fuzuli Politics 17 October 17:55
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Fuzuli Memorial Complex, city of Fuzuli Politics 17 October 17:47
Liberation of Fuzuli during war was very important - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17 October 17:44
October 17 will forever have special place in history - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 17 October 17:39
President Aliyev lays foundation stones for Fuzuli-Aghdam highway and new “smart village” in Fuzuli (PHOTO) Politics 17 October 17:30
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Fuzuli district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 October 17:04
Ukrainian MPs visit Ganja where cilivians died as result of missile attacks by Armenia (PHOTOS) Politics 17 October 16:21
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 17 Society 17 October 15:22
BSEC SG to visit Georgia today Georgia 17 October 14:25
Over 600 COVID-19 patients in Kazakhstan in critical condition Kazakhstan 17 October 13:51
Energy Community highlights leading energy projects implemented in Georgia Oil&Gas 17 October 13:07
First concert of Azerbaijan's trio under leadership Isfar Sarabsky takes place as part of European tour (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 17 October 11:22
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange soar Finance 17 October 10:38
Graduation ceremony of Azerbaijani servicemen participating in courses held in Turkey Azerbaijan 17 October 10:17
Heavy rains lash India's Kerala, red alert sounded in 5 districts Other News 17 October 08:51
Share of households with internet access increases in Georgia ICT 17 October 08:20
Seventeen U.S. missionaries and family kidnapped in Haiti World 17 October 08:11
Iranian private investments in Tajikistan expected to grow Business 17 October 08:00
1,900 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 October 07:28
IRICA unveils data on exports of Iran to Belarus Business 17 October 06:32
Azerbaijan national team takes second place at Grand Slam judo tournament Society 17 October 06:31
8 killed, over 20 injured in traffic accident in Peru Other News 17 October 05:07
1 deputy killed, 2 injured in "ambush shooting" in U.S. Texas US 17 October 04:08
Israel's active COVID-19 cases below 20,000 Israel 17 October 03:10
At least 6 dead, 1 missing after ship sinks in Brazil Other News 17 October 02:09
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's missile attack on Ganja Politics 17 October 01:44
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense Politics 17 October 01:14
Sudan protest calls for military coup as political crisis deepens Other News 17 October 00:51
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 17, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 17 October 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 17, 2020 Politics 17 October 00:01
District Election Commissions to sum up protocols of municipal polls in Georgia Georgia 16 October 23:20
A working meeting of the delegations of Uzbekistan and Afghanistan takes place Uzbekistan 16 October 23:01
All news