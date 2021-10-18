Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.5 per barrel, having grown by $1.4 (1.66 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.45 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.9.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.7 per barrel last week, up by $1.38 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.67 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.24 per barrel, which is $1.46 (1.85 percent) more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $80.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.55.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.54 per barrel, which is $1.24 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.34.
|
|
Oct.11, 2021
|
Oct.12, 2021
|
Oct.13, 2021
|
Oct.14, 2021
|
Oct.15, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$85.89
|
$85.15
|
$84.95
|
$84.90
|
$86.45
|
$85.5
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$85.11
|
$84.38
|
$84.18
|
$84.13
|
$85.67
|
$84.7
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$80.92
|
$80.09
|
$79.69
|
$79.55
|
$80.97
|
$80.24
|
Brent Dated
|
$84.43
|
$83.64
|
$83.33
|
$81.34
|
$84.96
|
$83.54
