Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.5 per barrel, having grown by $1.4 (1.66 percent) compared to the previous price.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.45 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.9.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.7 per barrel last week, up by $1.38 (1.6 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.67 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.24 per barrel, which is $1.46 (1.85 percent) more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $80.97 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.55.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.54 per barrel, which is $1.24 (1.5 percent) more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.96 per barrel, while the minimum - $81.34.

Oil grade/date Oct.11, 2021 Oct.12, 2021 Oct.13, 2021 Oct.14, 2021 Oct.15, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $85.89 $85.15 $84.95 $84.90 $86.45 $85.5 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $85.11 $84.38 $84.18 $84.13 $85.67 $84.7 Urals (EX NOVO) $80.92 $80.09 $79.69 $79.55 $80.97 $80.24 Brent Dated $84.43 $83.64 $83.33 $81.34 $84.96 $83.54

