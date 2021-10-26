Iran can extract oil for next hundred years - Iranian Parliament's Research Center

Oil&Gas 26 October 2021 12:46 (UTC+04:00)
Iran can extract oil for next hundred years - Iranian Parliament's Research Center
Turkey reveals data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Italy's Trieste ports for 9M2021
Turkey reveals data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Italy's Trieste ports for 9M2021
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections
UK's Heathrow Airport flags tepid travel recovery until 2026
UK's Heathrow Airport flags tepid travel recovery until 2026
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's crude steel production declines Business 14:15
Foreign companies to pay taxes online in Kazakhstan since 2022 Finance 14:12
European Fund for Southeast Europe provides funding to Georgian TBC Bank Georgia 14:08
Russia records another 36,466 coronavirus cases Russia 13:56
Hungary names areas for further co-op with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:43
Hungary increases export of goods to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:35
Uzbekistan forms new investment projects with South Korea Uzbekistan 13:33
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport Politics 13:30
BSTDB ready to expand cooperation with local financial institutions in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 13:28
Iran shares data on its oil extraction and exports Oil&Gas 13:18
BSTDB may consider supporting Azerbaijan in issuing green bond (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan implementing large transport projects Transport 13:17
Six Indian Naval Ships Arrive In Sri Lanka To Boost Defence Cooperation Other News 13:10
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan. First official welcome ceremony held at Fuzuli International Airport Politics 13:06
High oil prices to improve Azerbaijan’s external balance – BSTDB president (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:02
New steel production plant to appear in Georgia Georgia 13:00
Azerbaijan repairs civilian properties in Barda destroyed by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 12:50
Iran can extract oil for next hundred years - Iranian Parliament's Research Center Oil&Gas 12:46
Turkish president's current visit to Azerbaijan is another step towards strengthening bilateral ties - administration Politics 12:46
Iran increases aluminum ingots production Business 12:37
Turkey reveals data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Italy's Trieste ports for 9M2021 Turkey 12:37
High probability of oil reaching $100/barrel - Blackrock CEO Fink Oil&Gas 12:26
Some 30 people died from methanol poisoning in Russia’s Urals Russia 12:21
bp’s ACE platform to be launched in coming months Oil&Gas 12:15
Turkish president leaves for one-day visit to Azerbaijan Politics 12:15
Azerbaijan publishes data on trade with China Economy 12:15
Kazakh National Bank talks reasons for recent base rate increase Kazakhstan 12:15
bp, SOCAR mull possibilities of increasing Azerbaijan’s gas output (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 11:55
Indian economy likely to record 9.5 pc growth this fiscal: Reports Other News 11:46
Iran to complete transit routes - official Business 11:35
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:32
Kazakhstan’s KMG-Security LLP opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 11:25
Some forces trying to break stability in region - Secretary of Security Council of Azerbaijan Politics 11:22
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 26 Georgia 11:22
Uzbekistan takes measures to prevent changes in gas prices Uzbekistan 11:21
Azerbaijan's International Anti-Terrorism Training Center holds opening ceremony for "National Security" course (PHOTO) Politics 11:12
Revanchist forces in Armenia engaged in anti-propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan - State Security Service Politics 11:09
SOCAR’s Kulevi Oil Terminal conducts contractor performance evaluation Oil&Gas 11:04
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Oil&Gas 11:03
Kazakh president proposed to create interstate border trade zone with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:02
Reps of SMEs of Russia’s Yaroslav in Azerbaijan in search for potential partners - Russian official Economy 11:01
Iran’s Shiraz Petrochemical Company records increase in revenues Oil&Gas 11:00
UK's Heathrow Airport flags tepid travel recovery until 2026 Europe 10:59
Iranian currency rates for October 26 Finance 10:45
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 10:44
Majority of foreign investmens in Iran made in industrial, mining and trade sectors Finance 10:43
Azerbaijani expert talks danger of new AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 Society 10:43
Value of cement supplies from Turkey to Turkmenistan rises Turkey 10:43
Law firm advising LUKOIL in acquisition of 15.5% interest in Shah Deniz named Oil&Gas 10:27
PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually on Oct 28 Other News 10:25
Iran shares data on agricultural exports from Hamedan Province Business 10:24
Iran, Japan to collaborate in rural cooperatives sector Business 10:17
Apple importer iDigital plans TASE IPO at NIS 1b valuation Israel 10:07
Turkey notes growth in cement exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 09:45
Azerbaijan prolongs program of cooperation with FAO Economy 09:45
Oil gains as traders await stocks data, Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:34
Embassy of Hungary with support of AZAL presents “Treasures of Hungary” photo exhibition (PHOTO) Society 09:11
U.S. Treasury's Yellen raised 'issues of concern' with Chinese Vice Premier Liu -statement US 08:58
1,353 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:28
From digital transformation to strategic priorities: Siemens talks work in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Chinese Xi congratulates Mirziyoyev on election as Uzbek president Uzbekistan 07:10
Man shot inside Union Square subway station in New York US 06:27
Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows Other News 05:45
Egypt not to extend years-long state of emergency: president Arab World 05:01
Spain's COVID-19 cases top 5 mln Europe 04:22
Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup Arab World 03:49
Western ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful: Erdogan Turkey 03:18
Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars Other News 02:41
6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting US 02:04
Saudi Arabia outlines plans under Mideast Green Initiative Arab World 01:30
British PM tells Putin Russia-UK relationship "is not the one" London wants Europe 00:51
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian Rai 1 TV channel on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:15
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 26, 2020 Politics 00:01
Development of financial technologies in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 25 October 23:15
Georgian PM holds videoconference with Ukrainian, Moldovan counterparts Georgia 25 October 23:03
Modernization of our country, fight against unpleasant situations must reach a completely new level - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 October 22:50
Master plan of Gubadli will probably be submitted in coming months - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 22:49
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.5 mln: Africa CDC Other News 25 October 22:11
For me, biggest reward is joy and pride in the eyes of former IDPs - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 21:30
Second Karabakh war showed our strength and national spirit - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 October 21:28
After 27 years, we ended occupation and drove enemy out of our lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 21:20
Zangilan airport will be commissioned next year - President Aliyev Politics 25 October 21:18
We will rebuild all villages of Gubadli district, including city of Gubadli - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 21:16
After completion of restoration work in all liberated towns and villages, streets will be named after our martyrs - President Aliyev Politics 25 October 21:14
Uzbekistan’s 9M2021 imports of Turkish leather goods increase Turkey 25 October 20:59
Azerbaijan defense minister meets leadership of Turkish National Defense University (PHOTO) Politics 25 October 20:41
Azerbaijan, NATO talk prospects for co-op in various spheres (PHOTO) Politics 25 October 20:37
Ernst & Young reveals total revenues of Uzbekneftegaz during 1H2021 Uzbekistan 25 October 20:16
Turkey shares data on cargo shipments via its Aliaga port Turkey 25 October 19:59
Iran talks exports of its nano products to Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan Business 25 October 19:57
Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service expanding use of electronic signature Economy 25 October 19:25
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port in 9M2021 Turkey 25 October 19:24
Iran sees increase in manufacturing of several industrial, mining products Business 25 October 18:58
Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan booming - IRICA Business 25 October 18:57
Azerbaijan’s timber imports from Russian region revealed Construction 25 October 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 26 Oil&Gas 25 October 18:53
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan sign number of bilateral co-op documents Turkmenistan 25 October 18:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 25 October 18:51
Kazakhstan ready to significantly increase imports of Turkmen gas - President Tokayev Oil&Gas 25 October 18:40
All news