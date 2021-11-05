South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput rises

Oil&Gas 5 November 2021 16:06 (UTC+04:00)
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput rises
Latest
Gradual increase in OPEC+ output to flip oil market into surplus Oil&Gas 17:27
Kazakhstan to buy electricity from Russia for crypto miners Kazakhstan 17:25
ADA University presents new publication dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day Society 17:23
Georgian exports of oil products double Georgia 17:18
Kazakhstan’s bank unveils reasons for weakening of national currency Kazakhstan 17:16
Most of world's population is facing hunger - UN FAO representative Politics 17:03
Technology can help prevent climate change problems - ex-Advisor to US State Dep’t Politics 17:02
We’ll lead even if you don’t: Indian schoolgirl to world leaders at COP26 Other News 16:47
India conducts key flight test of anti-airfield weapon Other News 16:46
Uzbekistan improving efficiency of investment projects Uzbekistan 16:42
Climate change seriously affecting agriculture - Egyptian ex-minister Economy 16:41
Azercell launches auto balance top-up service Society 16:38
Kazakh energy ministry talks increase of gasoline prices Kazakhstan 16:38
International conference “Bridges of spirituality – from Nizami to Navoi” held in Tashkent (PHOTO) Uzbekistan 16:20
bp updates on progress in first SWAP exploration well drilling Oil&Gas 16:16
Former head of Arab League talks international importance of VIII Global Baku Forum Politics 16:16
South Caucasus Pipeline’s daily average throughput rises Oil&Gas 16:06
Fortissimo buys 77% stake in Sela Software Israel 16:06
Kuwait nominates former governor as new OPEC chief Arab World 16:03
Uzbekistan completes work on pumping gas into UGS Uzbekistan 16:03
Emergent slumps as U.S. terminates COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal US 16:00
Auction opens in Turkmenistan to privatize state facilities Business 15:59
Kuwait and Kyrgyzstan to consider possibility of exchanging students and teachers Kyrgyzstan 15:57
Euro zone retail sales record surprise fall on weak Germany Europe 15:55
Turkmengas opens tender to purchase general plant equipment, electrotechnical goods Tenders 15:49
Kazakh company opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 15:49
bp records increase in South Caucasus Pipeline operating expenditure Oil&Gas 15:46
World must realize importance of transition to alternative energy sources - former Spanish FM Oil&Gas 15:45
Kyrgyzstan reveals electricity volume received from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 15:44
Uzbekistan discloses data on cement import from Turkmenistan Business 15:40
bp updates on well drilling for Shah Deniz 2 Oil&Gas 15:30
Iran sees increases in trade with regional countries Business 15:30
Airbus shares fall 1% after lower Oct deliveries Europe 15:28
Austria lifts restrictions on air travel with Russia from November 9 Russia 15:25
Shah Deniz 2 reaches full production rates from East South flank Oil&Gas 14:51
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin set to go global after WHO gives it a booster Other News 14:51
Issues on agenda of Global Baku Forum very relevant - ex-president of Ukraine Politics 14:49
Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity grows Oil&Gas 14:35
Shah Deniz sees increase in gas production Oil&Gas 14:14
It is necessary to use opportunities gained through victory in Second Karabakh War - ADA University rector Politics 14:12
Vaccination - best way to fight COVID-19 pandemic - former PM of Latvia Society 14:10
Armenia must come to terms with change of situation in region – aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:03
Amnesty in connection with Victory Day is continuation of humane policy in Azerbaijan - deputy speaker Politics 14:01
Kazakhstan's PM, European Commissioner for Trade meet to discuss co-op issues Kazakhstan 13:58
After WHO nod, travellers vaccinated with Covaxin allowed to enter US from Nov 8 Other News 13:52
Kazakh Tengizchevroil achieves early oil within FGP-WPMP Oil&Gas 13:51
Azerbaijan’s parliament approves amnesty declaration in connection with Victory Day Politics 13:44
Problems arisen due to COVID-19 must be solved by joint efforts of int’l organizations - Assistant to Tajikistan’s president Tajikistan 13:41
It is impossible to guide society without press freedom - ex-Vice President of WB Politics 13:34
Azerbaijan so far handed over up to 1,700 bodies of servicemen to Armenia Politics 13:32
Rapid development needed in telecommunications - ex-president of Azercell (Exclusive) ICT 13:31
Azerbaijan's Parliament publishes statement on occasion of November 8 - Victory Day Politics 13:28
Azerbaijan purchases required volume of COVID-19 vaccines - first deputy health minister Society 13:28
Azerbaijan considering possible increase of average monthly labor pension by end-2022 Economy 13:28
Azerbaijan’s parliament discussing issue of declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 13:22
Safe conditions can be created in region - aide to Azerbaijani president Politics 13:19
Georgian wine exports increase Georgia 13:14
BSEC Permanent International Secretariat's head talks ways to fight global climate change Economy 13:13
Azerbaijan negotiates with new European gas buyers amid energy crisis Economy 13:06
Britain's Cairn Energy cements end of India tax dispute with undertakings Other News 12:58
Social security: Pension cover extension to 38 cr workers on the cards Other News 12:52
Russia records over 40,700 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:50
Shah Deniz operating expenditures significantly up Oil&Gas 12:46
WHO approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use, says ICMR chief Other News 12:38
In line with changing world, India must bolster its military capabilities: PM Modi Other News 12:37
Azerbaijani FM talks Armenia avoiding to provide minefields for previously occupied lands Politics 12:30
Azerbaijan complied with international humanitarian law during second Karabakh war – FM Politics 12:29
Oil transportation via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 12:16
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Turkish PM Binali Yildirim (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:12
Top US trade official Katherine Tai to visit India on Nov 22-23 Other News 12:11
Proposal made to increase minimum wage in Azerbaijan Economy 12:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives Secretary General of Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:06
Uzbekistan becomes permanent observer at OAS Uzbekistan 12:06
Georgia, Germany sign protocol on development of co-op Georgia 12:04
Azerbaijan's Azercosmos, Belarusian Academy of Sciences sign co-op agreement Economy 11:57
It is necessary to switch to renewable energy sources - ex-CEO of ISESCO Oil&Gas 11:56
UK's Co-op Bank profit run continues as turnaround kicks in Europe 11:34
UNICEF provides Georgia with COVID-19 protective equipment Georgia 11:29
Azerbaijan's Parliament discussing statement in connection with November 8 - Victory Day Politics 11:27
Azerbaijan’s parliament sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on occasion of Victory Day Politics 11:27
Ex-president of UN General Assembly calls on to reduce environmental damage by 2050 Politics 11:21
India delivers 100 tonnes of nano fertilizer to Sri Lanka Other News 11:20
Uzbekistan’s fund for reconstruction and dev’t allocates funds to support agriculture Uzbekistan 11:20
bp sees significant y-o-y growth in BTC opex Oil&Gas 11:10
Concert program dedicated to Azerbaijan's Victory Day being filmed at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku (PHOTO) Society 11:09
Azerbaijan’s parliament begins regular plenary session Politics 11:07
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 5 Georgia 11:03
Legislation and standards need to be developed in relation to global warming – Moldova’s ex-PM Politics 11:02
Georgia’s wheat imports double in 9M2021 Georgia 10:52
Azerbaijan supports all global requirements on climate change - energy minister Oil&Gas 10:51
Delta bookings soar in six weeks after U.S. move to open borders US 10:49
Up to 800 million people don't have access to electricity - deputy head of IEA Oil&Gas 10:47
Climate change led to increase in number of refugees and migrants - Croatian ex-president Politics 10:45
Strong partnership between Georgia and US of utmost importance – PM Georgia 10:44
Honda lowers profit outlook 15% amid chip shortage Other News 10:41
Baku Higher Oil School solemnly celebrates Victory Day (PHOTO) Society 10:22
Israeli parliament approves 2022 budget Israel 10:10
Azerbaijan’s parliament to discuss declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan, Latvia have great potential for strengthening economic, political relations - Latvian ex-president (Exclusive) Business 10:02
Rusal shares plummet 5% on Hong Kong Exchange as aluminum prices decline Russia 09:50
