Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $85.37 per barrel, having grown by 12 cents (0.3 percent) compared to the previous price.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $86.24 per barrel, while the minimum - $84.13.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.45 per barrel last week, down by 15 cents (0.17 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.32 per barrel, while the minimum - $83.22.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $80.44 per barrel, which is 30 cents (0.37 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $81.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $79.21.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $83.72 per barrel, thus decreasing by 11 cents (0.13 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $84.57 per barrel, while the minimum - $82.65.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov. 8, 2021
|
Nov. 9, 2021
|
Nov. 10, 2021
|
Nov. 11, 2021
|
Nov. 12, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$86.09
|
$86.24
|
$86.04
|
$84.37
|
$84.13
|
$85.37
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$85.16
|
$85.32
|
$85.11
|
$83.47
|
$83.22
|
$84.45
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$81.15
|
$81.46
|
$80.97
|
$79.43
|
$79.21
|
$80.44
|
Brent Dated
|
$84.09
|
$84.57
|
$84.30
|
$83.02
|
$82.65
|
$83.72
