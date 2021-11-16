Turkey negotiating with Gazprom to increase gas supplies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 16

Trend:

Turkey is negotiating with Gazprom to increase gas supplies, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey Alparslan Bayraktar told reporters on the sidelines of the ADIPEC-2021 International Oil and Gas Exhibition, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We are negotiating with Gazprom to increase gas supplies to Turkey, because TurkStream has uncontracted capacities in 2022 in the amount of 9.75 billion cubic meters of gas," Bayraktar said.

Bayraktar added that Turkey expects gas supplies from Russia in 2021 in the amount of more than 20 billion cubic meters.