Sharp rise in gas hub prices may undermine competitiveness of gas in automotive, shipping industries
Latest
Sharp rise in gas hub prices may undermine competitiveness of gas in automotive, shipping industries
Smart City Azerbaijan developing concepts of creating "smart" cities and villages for liberated lands
Azerbaijan unveils Mikhail Malkin’s score at 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships (PHOTO)
Kazakhstan among promising countries in digital economy - Agency for Protection and Dev’t of Competition