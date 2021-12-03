SOCAR begins testing of new mobile diving complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has begun testing a new mobile diving complex, Trend reports referring to SOCAR.

According to the information, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev and company representatives examined a 200-meter mobile deep-water complex installed on a special frame on the General Aliaga Shikhlinsky crane ship at the site of the Zykh-2 company.

Representatives of the SOCAR management also viewed the trestle built for drilling 10 production wells at the Oil Rocks field, as well as with the work done in the workshop for cleaning and painting metal structures.

It is noted that the mobile deep-sea diving complex, designed for all types of underwater operations, was built by Unique Hydra under the supervision of the US Bureau of Shipping, will operate mainly in the Gunashli field and is designed for 14 people.

SOCAR's management was informed that the process of preparing the complex for sea trials is nearing completion. The complex is equipped with a fire extinguishing system and anti-smoke respirators. It will be put into operation after the completion of sea trials.