Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $72.86 per barrel, having decreased by $8.2 (10.1 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $75.6 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.38 last week.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.18 per barrel last week, down by $8.15 (10.14 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.91 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.69.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.53 per barrel last week, which is $11.91 (14.8 percent) less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.21.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.52 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $10.42 (12.94 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $74.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.71.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Nov. 29, 2021
|
Nov. 30, 2021
|
Dec. 1, 2021
|
Dec. 2, 2021
|
Dec. 3, 2021
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$75,60
|
$71,74
|
$72,86
|
$71,38
|
$72,76
|
$72,86
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$74,91
|
$71,08
|
$72,20
|
$70,69
|
$72,06
|
$72,188
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$71,13
|
$67,30
|
$68,45
|
$67,21
|
$68,57
|
$68,53
|
Brent Dated
|
$74,95
|
$70,96
|
$71,95
|
$70,71
|
$71,92
|
$70,1
---
