Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 6

Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, made up $72.86 per barrel, having decreased by $8.2 (10.1 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $75.6 per barrel, while the minimum - $71.38 last week.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $72.18 per barrel last week, down by $8.15 (10.14 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.91 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.69.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $68.53 per barrel last week, which is $11.91 (14.8 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $71.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $67.21.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $80.52 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $10.42 (12.94 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $74.95 per barrel, while the minimum - $70.71.

Oil grade/date Nov. 29, 2021 Nov. 30, 2021 Dec. 1, 2021 Dec. 2, 2021 Dec. 3, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $75,60 $71,74 $72,86 $71,38 $72,76 $72,86 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $74,91 $71,08 $72,20 $70,69 $72,06 $72,188 Urals (EX NOVO) $71,13 $67,30 $68,45 $67,21 $68,57 $68,53 Brent Dated $74,95 $70,96 $71,95 $70,71 $71,92 $70,1

