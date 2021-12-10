Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia talk issues of investment co-op in energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Nazrin Israfilova – Trend:

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed issues of investment cooperation both on projects in the oil and gas sector and in the field of renewable energy sources, including offshore wind energy and hydropower, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Director General of the Program for the Development of National Companies of Saudi Arabia Badr Al-Badr.

The parties exchanged views on current and future investment opportunities in the energy sector.

Also, during the meeting in an expanded format with the participation of the Saudi delegation, the guests were informed about Azerbaijan's oil and gas fields, global energy transportation projects, the potential of "green energy", auctions to attract private investment in this industry, as well as other strategic goals and plans.