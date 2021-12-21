Azerbaijan to build ‘Khudaferin’, ‘Giz Galasi’ hydroelectric power plants in next 2-3 years – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

By Khagan Isayev - Trend:

The 140-megawatt "Khudaferin" and "Giz Galasi" hydroelectric power plants will be built in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in the next 2-3 years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the conference entitled "Model of Azerbaijan's Development: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow", Trend reports on Dec. 21.

Shahbazov said that the region will be turned into a "green energy" zone thanks to these hydropower plants.

“One of our main priorities is the implementation of a number of big projects in the liberated Azerbaijani territories through the foreign investments,” the minister said.

The minister added that the developed concept of the "green energy" zone contributes to the creation of large-scale events for everyone, including investors, providing the region with clean energy.

Shahbazov said that the first example of foreign green investments in these spheres is the cooperation with bp on a 240 megawatt solar power plant.

“Another project with foreign investments is planned to be implemented in Kalbajar and Lachin districts,” Shahbazov said. “A document requesting information was sent for investors to reveal interest in a 100 megawatt wind power project.”

The minister added that the corresponding work is also underway to use the hydropower in the liberated territories.