Azerbaijan together with Turkey to quickly achieve goal of transition to green energy - minister

Azerbaijan together with Turkey will be able to quickly achieve the goal of transition to green energy, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Dec. 22 at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region has a huge potential in the production of solar, wind, and other types of alternative energy.

“Big opportunities have been created for the Turkish companies in the Karabakh region,” Shahbazov said. “Azerbaijan will create favorable conditions for investments in the public and private sectors within the Green Energy Concept, which is planned to be implemented in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.”

“We together with Turkey will be able to achieve the goal on the transition to green energy, as well as in the fight against climate change faster,” Shahbazov said.

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum is being held in Baku on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.

