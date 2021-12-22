Creation of "green energy" zone opens broad opportunities for Turkish investors - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

Trend:

The broad opportunities are being created for the Turkish investors, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Dec. 22 at the first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Approximately 27,000 megawatts of renewable energy in Azerbaijan, a potential of 7,200 megawatts of solar energy and 2,000 megawatts of wind energy in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, rich inland water resources, as well as auctions planned to be held for the projects of 700 megawatts of wind and solar energy, the construction of a wind farm with a capacity of 100 megawatts in the Lachin-Kalbajar zone and other plans related to the creation of a "green energy" zone open up broad opportunities for the Turkish investors,” Shahbazov added.

The minister stressed the cooperation with the Turkish companies in the transformation of Karabakh region and Eastern Zangazur into a "green energy" zone.

“Turkey’s experience and support in energy efficiency and market relations are very important for Azerbaijan,” the minister added. “We see Turkey as our biggest ally on the way to "clean energy".”

The first Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum is being held in Baku on December 22 under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic energy cooperation.