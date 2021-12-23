Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas

23 December 2021
Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

Kazakhstan reduced total production and import volume of associated petroleum gas in September 2021, Trend reports referring to the country’s statistics.

According to the statistics, this indicator amounted to 2.8 billion cubic meters, down by 11.7 percent on annual basis and by 5.7 percent in monthly terms.

Besides, in the first nine months of this year, the total production and import volume of associated petroleum gas amounted to 29.1 billion cubic meters, which is 12.3 percent less than in 9M2020.

Its production volume in September 2021 amounted to 2.4 billion cubic meters (a rise by 2.3 percent year on year and by 10.6 percent in monthly terms), while the import volume was 374.7 million cubic meters (a decrease by 53.5 percent year on year and 18.4 percent in monthly terms).

Meanwhile, 819 million cubic meters of the produced petrochemical were exported (a decrease by 9.5 percent compared to September 2020 and by 32.3 percent compared to August 2021), while the remaining 2.03 billion cubic meters were sold on the domestic market (a decrease by 12.6 percent on annual basis and an increase by 36.6 percent in monthly terms).

The volume of associated petroleum gas exported in the first nine months amounted to 12.3 billion cubic meters (a decrease of 15.3 percent compared to the same period of last year) and sold on the domestic market – 16.7 billion cubic meters (a decrease of 9.9 percent).

