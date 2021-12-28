Azerbaijan building number of substations in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

Trend:

Thirty six online inquiries were received in 2021 from Karabakh regarding the connection to the power supply network, Azerishig OJSC told Trend.

According to the general plan of the city of Shusha, it is planned to build nine substations with a capacity of 35 kV each.

It was noted that six of them are under construction, and construction and installation work is being completed at three substations.

"The electrical wires of the substations will be laid underground. For the first time, through these digital control centers, it will be possible to manage data from the substation to the subscriber meter, including meter data, online. Work is also ongoing in Kalbajar, and most military units are already provided with electricity. More than 70 percent of the laying of new 35 kV lines from Gulabird to the Lachin corridor, as well as in the direction of Minkand through the Lachin corridor, has been completed," the message says.