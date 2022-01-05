Iran completes drilling of tunnel for transfer of water from Kani Sib Dam to Urmia Lake
TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 5
Trend:
The commander of Khatam al-Anbia IRGC construction camp Hossein Hooshi-Sadat announced the completion of the drilling of a tunnel, with a length of more than 35 km and a diameter of 5.5 m, for transferring water from Kani Sib Dam to Urmia Lake, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.
Transferring water from Kani Sib Dam to Lake Urmia was one of the programs taken in this regard with the aim of the revival of the Lake.
Urmia Lake, located between East and West Azarbaijan provinces, was once the largest salt-water lake in the Middle East.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Visa open to cooperation with Azerbaijan in field of digital banks - regional manager (Interview) (VIDEO)
Disabled persons take part in Expo 2020 Dubai through support of Azerbaijan's Heydar Aliyev Foundation (PHOTO)