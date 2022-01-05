Iran completes drilling of tunnel for transfer of water from Kani Sib Dam to Urmia Lake

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 5

Trend:

The commander of Khatam al-Anbia IRGC construction camp Hossein Hooshi-Sadat announced the completion of the drilling of a tunnel, with a length of more than 35 km and a diameter of 5.5 m, for transferring water from Kani Sib Dam to Urmia Lake, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Transferring water from Kani Sib Dam to Lake Urmia was one of the programs taken in this regard with the aim of the revival of the Lake.

Urmia Lake, located between East and West Azarbaijan provinces, was once the largest salt-water lake in the Middle East.