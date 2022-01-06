SOCAR Turkey names new head of Natural Gas Business Unit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Fuad Ibrahimov has assumed the duties of the head of Natural Gas Business Unit of SOCAR Turkey as of January 1, 2022, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Reportedly, Fuad Ibrahimov will be responsible for the management of Bursagaz, Kayserigaz and SOCAR Enerji Ticaret companies operating under the unit.

Natural Gas Business Unit provides service to its customers through supply, trading and wholesale of gas and power under SOCAR brand, besides the natural gas distribution services provided across their own regions under Bursagaz and Kayserigaz brands. Millenicom, the pioneer of the alternative telecommunication industry in Turkey, and Enervis acquiring its specialty on energy efficiency maintain their business operations under the roof of SOCAR Turkey Natural Gas Business Unit.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn