Snam to implement metals production systems by using green hydrogen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italian Snam and Tenova, leading developer and provider of sustainable solutions for the green transition of the metals industry have agreed to conduct joint strategic studies and market analysis to implement specific infrastructure and metals production systems by using green hydrogen, Trend reports with reference to Snam.

The aim is to bring integrated, turnkey commercial solutions tested in industrial plants to implement a substantial reduction of CO 2 and NOx emissions in the metals production process – from melting to processing of half-processed products.

Snam will provide its expertise in hydrogen technologies as well as transport, whereas Tenova will contribute through its know-how in this sector, more specifically in combustion systems for reheating and heating treatment, and in electric arc furnaces. The collaboration between the two companies will develop through specific tests in the laboratory under construction at Tenova’s headquarters (in Castellanza, Varese), and through installations and production tests on industrial sites.

Through its know-how on hydrogen technologies and transportation, Snam will be able to secure an optimized integration across the entire value chain, thus meeting this industry's needs.

