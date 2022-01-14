SOCAR strengthens safety measures due to sharp weather deterioration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has strengthened safety measures due to sharp worsening of weather, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Event Organization Department, told Trend.

According to Ahmadov, the company also suspended work on the open sites and offshore facilities.

Besides, 82 of its employees were evacuated from offshore facilities, he said.

“Work is expected to be restored following improvement of weather," added the company’s representative.

