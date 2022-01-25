SOCAR AQS, Iraq's IDC mull opportunities for co-op in drilling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

General Director of SOCAR AQS Samir Mollayev met with a delegation led by General Director of Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) Basim Abdulkareem and discussed potential opportunities for cooperation in the field of drilling, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR AQS.

“At the meeting held in the Baku office of SOCAR AQS, Samir Mollayev informed the guests about the development of the long-lasting and glorious history of oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, spoke about the drilling projects implemented by the company and its achievements. The parties exchanged views on the development of relationships between the two countries,” reads a message from SOCAR AQS.

Reportedly, the guests were informed about ongoing activities of SOCAR AQS as well as its wide range of services. As part of the visit, the delegation visited the production and supply bases of the company, as well as the Baku Drilling School, internationally accredited training centre established by SOCAR AQS.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn