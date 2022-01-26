Axpo Holding places first sustainability-linked bond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Axpo Holding AG placed its first sustainability-linked bond on the market on 25 January 2022, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The bond in the amount of CHF 500 million has been issued in two tranches. Tranche A in the amount of CHF 200 million has a maturity of 3 years and an interest rate of 0.25 per cent; Tranche B in the amount of CHF 300 million has a maturity of 5 years and an interest rate of 0.625 per cent. The financing costs are linked to the achievement of targets relating to the further expansion of the capacity of renewable energies. The proceeds of the issue will be used for general corporate purposes.

“This bond, which is linked to a sustain-ability target, underlines our commitment to sustainability in very general terms, but also where the financing of the company is concerned. With this transaction on the Swiss capital market, we are increasing the diversification of our financial instruments as part of our active capital management and increasing our financial scope,” Joris Gröflin, CFO of the Axpo Group, said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn