EU in talks with Azerbaijan on gas supplies - Borrell

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

Trend:

The European Union is negotiating possible gas supplies with the United States, Qatar and Azerbaijan in case Russia cuts of stops its gas deliveries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday, Trend reports citing the press service of EU.

"We have to be prepared in case diplomacy fails. We are looking at all options and scenarios, including working with partners, like the US, Qatar and Azerbaijan, on the issue of gas supply in case Russia decides to reduce or halt deliveries," he wrote on his personal blog.