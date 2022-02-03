Baku to host 8th ministerial meeting within Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Baku will host the eighth meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council on February 4, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy told Trend.

European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, as well as high-ranking representatives of the US, UK, Turkey, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Croatia, Hungary, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Moldova, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Turkmenistan are expected to attend the meeting.

Moreover, the representatives of the energy companies bp, BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB, Romgaz, SACE, SGC, Enagas, Uniper, TotalEnergies, Equinor, LUKOIL, as well as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank and other structures will attend the meeting.

The representatives of Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power company and UAE’s Masdar company are also expected to attend the meeting.

The plenary sessions entitled “Southern Gas Corridor: achievements and prospects. Expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor towards new energy markets, including Western Balkans” and “Energy transition - from hydrocarbon fuels and measures to reduce methane emissions to carbon neutrality: paths, challenges, timeframe” will be organized within the meeting.

A press conference is planned to be held following the event.

The first meeting of ministers within the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting - on February 29, 2016, the third meeting - on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting - on February 15, 2018, the fifth meeting - on February 20, 2019, the sixth meeting – on February 28, 2020, the seventh meeting – on February 11, 2021.

-------

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev