TAP has potential to transport hydrogen – managing director

The preliminary readiness assessment confirms that the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has the potential to transport hydrogen, Luca Schieppati, TAP managing director said at the 8th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, Trend reports.

“Retrofitting the existing infrastructure for transporting hydrogen is one of the opportunities we are pursuing,” he said.

Schieppati pointed out that TAP could allow the introduction of an additional energy source in the Balkans, contributing to lower carbon emissions in line with the EU objectives.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

