TANAP director general talks on expansion stages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The capacity of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) may be expanded to 24 billion cubic meters of gas per year with the construction of two additional compressor stations, Trend quotes TANAP director general Saltuk Duzyol as saying.

The pipeline will need three additional compressor stations in order to be able to transport 31 billion cubic meters per year, he said at the online press conference.

Duzyol noted that the process of expansion, meaning the third phase may take 4 or 5 years, since it will need an investment decision, new equipment and construction work.

“It depends on the expansion phase. For instance, the second phase of expansion may be implemented faster,” he added.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31, 2020 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn