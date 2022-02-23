2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is planned to transport a total of 16.2 billion cubic meters of gas via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) as of 2022, said TANAP’s director general Saltuk Duzyol, answering Trend’s question at the online press conference.

He noted that TANAP transported 14.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey and 9 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe from the date of commissioning through end of January 2022.

Duzyol pointed out that TANAP’s capacity is fully used at the moment and the pipeline has already reached plateau for Turkey, supplying 5.7 billion cubic meters per year.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31, 2020 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn