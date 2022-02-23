2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed

Oil&Gas 23 February 2022 14:14 (UTC+04:00)
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.23

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

It is planned to transport a total of 16.2 billion cubic meters of gas via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) as of 2022, said TANAP’s director general Saltuk Duzyol, answering Trend’s question at the online press conference.

He noted that TANAP transported 14.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey and 9 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe from the date of commissioning through end of January 2022.

Duzyol pointed out that TANAP’s capacity is fully used at the moment and the pipeline has already reached plateau for Turkey, supplying 5.7 billion cubic meters per year.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which is comprised of Shah Deniz 2, the South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion, the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) became fully operational on December 31, 2020.

Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) AG confirmed on Dec. 31, 2020 the commencement of gas flows from Azerbaijan. The first gas has reached Greece and Bulgaria, via the Nea Mesimvria interconnection point with DESFA, as well as Italy, via the Melendugno interconnection point with SNAM Rete Gas (SRG).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed
TANAP director general talks on expansion stages
TANAP director general talks on expansion stages
Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed
Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia names its main coal suppliers Georgia 14:16
2022 plans for TANAP’s gas transportation disclosed Oil&Gas 14:14
TANAP director general talks on expansion stages Oil&Gas 14:04
Volume of TANAP gas supplies to Europe, Turkey revealed Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran holds Khojaly Genocide commemoration ceremony Politics 13:47
Another freight train sent from Azerbaijan to Russia within 'Agroexpress' project Economy 13:39
Azerbaijan decreases lending for transport, communications sector Finance 13:38
Uzbek-Chinese JV opens tender for supply of spare parts for gas pressure regulators Tenders 12:53
Delek in advanced talks for Morocco energy exploration licenses Israel 12:48
Azerbaijan sees dynamic growth of creative industry - Intellectual Property Agency Economy 12:48
Danone quarterly sales beat estimate, inflation in focus US 12:43
Puma predicts strong 2022 even as inflation weighs Europe 12:41
Aston Martin sales rev up on higher prices, more profitable cars Europe 12:39
Turkmenistan-Belgium trade turnover revealed for 11M2021 Business 12:36
Kazakhstan boosts manufacturing of passenger cars Business 12:33
Azerbaijan to create social rehabilitation facility in Fuzuli district Society 12:33
Georgia to cancel tax benefits - economist Georgia 12:26
Armenia destroyed all schools in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly city – deputy minister Society 12:22
Azerbaijan unveils transactions through "QR-codes" within Instant Payments System Finance 11:50
Georgia approves loan agreement with French Development Agency Georgia 11:40
Turkmenistan's Turkmennebit opens tender to purchase material, technical resources Tenders 11:32
Azerbaijani Interior Ministry discloses death toll in mine explosions in liberated lands Society 11:31
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 11:26
Rafale project complete, India-France cement ties amidst global turmoil Other News 11:24
Uzbek Statistics Committee records increase in car imports Uzbekistan 11:24
Azerbaijan expects growth of share of creative industry in GDP Economy 11:24
Turkmenistan aims to expand relations with Russia – Turkmen FM Business 11:18
India to have 1 billion smartphone users by 2026: Deloitte Other News 11:14
Azerbaijan eyes to restore creative industry in Karabakh – minister Society 11:10
Georgia shares main destinations of car re-exports Georgia 11:08
Dubai scraps rapid RTPCR rules for Indian travellers Other News 11:05
More than 4 million people in Tajikistan vaccinated against COVID-19 so far Tajikistan 11:00
Heydar Aliyev Foundation organizes exhibition of famous Azerbaijani painter's works in Moscow Society 10:58
Project to develop lottery activities being launched in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 10:56
Azerbaijan registers increase in transactions through internet banking Finance 10:51
Uzbek companies to start exporting cement via direct contracts Uzbekistan 10:42
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Steel Company sees surge in sponge iron production Business 10:41
Turkmen and Russian FMs discuss upcoming Caspian summit agenda Business 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for February 23 Finance 10:22
Uzbekistan shares data on regulatory capital of its banks for 2021 Uzbekistan 10:18
Dollar exchange rate flat at 78.8 rubles on Moscow Exchange Russia 10:18
Azerbaijani Separate Combined Arms Army holding drills to improve sniper professionalism (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:15
Azerbaijani MFA reacts to false text of Turkmenchay Treaty on Russian MFA’s website Politics 10:12
Georgia's trade turnover with Turkey up Georgia 10:09
India-US partnership critical to vaccinating world against COVID-19: Envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu Other News 10:05
Turkmenistan completes presidential candidate registration campaign Business 10:04
Iranian currency rates for February 23 Finance 10:03
Azerbaijan discusses participation of Russian companies in restoring liberated areas with Eximbank (PHOTO) Economy 10:03
Khojaly tragedy - one of gravest crimes against all mankind - Azerbaijan Diocese of Russian Orthodox Church Politics 10:01
Nigeria sues JP Morgan for $1.7 billion over oil deal Other News 09:44
Iran plans to cut zeros from national currency under consideration - MP Business 09:36
Moscow declaration is blow to long-term efforts of Armenian diaspora in Russia - Editor-in-Chief of Trend News Agency Politics 09:22
Azerbaijan invites Japan to actively partake in Karabakh restoration projects - minister Economy 09:16
4 killed after military-contracted helicopter crashes in U.S. Hawaii US 08:59
Azerbaijan's positions undergo fire from armed Armenian groups Politics 08:40
Iranian president urges revival of existing potential of regional countries Iran 08:30
Pfizer jabs for children aged 5-12 to arrive in Georgia in Q2 Georgia 08:26
88% of subscribers contacting the Nar call center reported the level of service as highly satisfactory Society 08:22
Assisting Georgia’s trade and transport sectors remains ADB’s top priority (Interview) Georgia 08:00
Kazakhstan to resume flights to Egypt Kazakhstan 07:52
Japan imposes sanctions on Russia Other News 07:28
Dhaka, Delhi eye more engagement ahead of PM Hasina’s Delhi visit Other News 06:47
Project initiated to prevent marine pollution on Turkey's Aegean shores Turkey 06:03
India likely to start wheat aid to Kabul via Pakistan Tuesday, Afghan trucks to take 1st batch Other News 05:21
Erdogan postpones Guinea-Bissau visit to attend NATO summit on Ukraine Turkey 04:37
Amsterdam police end hostage situation at Apple flagship store World 03:54
India-UAE FTA to pave way for a million jobs - minister Other News 03:12
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva attends gala concert "Musical stars of Azerbaijan on Moscow stage" in Moscow (PHOTO) Society 02:40
Russian-Azerbaijani relations been tested by time - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 02:02
Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva views exhibition "Works from collection of Tretyakov Gallery" in Moscow (PHOTO) Society 01:44
US introduces new sanctions against Russia US 01:19
Iran has high capacity to supply gas to neighbors, Europe Iran 00:32
Declaration on Allied Cooperation between Russia and Azerbaijan marks transition of our interstate relations to qualitatively new level - Putin Politics 00:23
Text of Declaration on “Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia” published Politics 22 February 23:36
President Ilham Aliyev views Coordination Centre of Russian Federation Government (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 February 23:06
Russia evacuates staff of its embassies and consulates from Ukraine Russia 22 February 22:23
EU countries unanimously decide to adopt package of sanctions against Russia - Borrel Europe 22 February 22:22
Russia, Azerbaijan to refrain from carrying out any economic activity detrimental to other side's interests Politics 22 February 21:45
Russia, Azerbaijan to integrate payment systems Economy 22 February 21:43
Russia, Azerbaijan to prevent activities on their territories directed against sovereignty of other side Politics 22 February 21:39
Azerbaijan, Russia to consider possibilities of developing mutually beneficial cooperation in peaceful uses of nuclear energy Economy 22 February 21:39
Azerbaijan, Russia to deepen cooperation between armed forces Politics 22 February 21:21
More than 15,000 students receiving education at Russian-language departments of higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 21:16
Azerbaijan plans to restore regular holding of Baku Humanitarian Forum in 2022 – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 21:11
To date, we received 14 applications from Russian companies to participate in restoration on Azerbaijani liberated lands - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 21:10
Russia is our main partner in finding ways to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia today – Azerbaijan's president Politics 22 February 21:09
Azerbaijan repeatedly declared its readiness to start work on peace treaty with Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 21:08
Sure that Russia and Azerbaijan will together continue to make decisive contribution to strengthening of peace in Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 21:07
Azerbaijan set for peaceful future, we don't need war - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 21:07
We confident that new opportunities opening up for Russia and Azerbaijan in trade and economic sphere - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 20:35
Issue of opening communications in region has very good prospects - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 20:33
Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan opens up great prospects for future - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 20:30
First paragraph of Declaration says Russia, Azerbaijan to build their relations on basis of mutual respect for independence, state sovereignty, and territorial integrity - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 20:27
Russia, Azerbaijan bound by centuries-old ties of friendship and good neighborliness - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 20:12
Russia to continue providing assistance in resolving any issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Vladimir Putin Politics 22 February 20:07
New realities in region to usher ample opportunities - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 20:01
President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin make press statements (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 February 20:00
Specific work on Declaration on Allied Interaction began just over year ago - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 22 February 19:55
President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin sign Declaration on Allied Cooperation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 22 February 19:48
Net profit of Georgia's commercial banks up Georgia 22 February 19:21
All news