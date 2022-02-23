SOCAR implementing pilot project to manage gas leakage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is implementing a pilot project to manage gas leakage, Fuad Aliyev, deputy head of SOCAR's IT and communications department, said during the conference entitled ‘Trends of the Fourth Industrial Revolution’, Trend reports.

Aliyev added that so far, about 466 special devices have been installed to control the distribution and leakage of gas.

“Information technologies allow SOCAR to manage the distribution of natural gas,” Aliyev added. “Thus, there is a special center in our company efficiently distributing natural gas. The big pipelines are also planned to be connected to this project.”

