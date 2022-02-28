EU to discuss emergency synchronisation of Ukraine’s power grid with European grid
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28
By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:
EU energy ministers will discuss the possibility of emergency synchronisation of the Ukraine’s power grid with the European grid, Trend quoted European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson as saying.
“Today we will have a crucial meeting of energy ministers. The most important agenda point is our support to Ukraine. In this perspective, I expect that energy ministers will support the emergency synchronisation of the Ukraine’s power grid with the European grid as soon as possible. I believe that this is the only possibility under the current circumstances. We will also address the security of supply in Europe,” Simson told reporters.
