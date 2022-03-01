Azerbaijan holds discussions on 'green tariffs' with UK experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

Trend:

The discussions were held and the experience on 'green tariffs' was exchanged between the specialists of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency and Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem), which is the UK energy regulator, through the support of the UK Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the agency.

Head of the Tariff Sector of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency Shahin Maharramli informed about the Azerbaijani energy market, as well as the existing tariffs for electricity and the "Tariff Methodology" project developed by the agency.

While sharing the UK's experience in balancing the system costs and types of 'green tariffs', Senior Manager at Ofgem Sam Rea stressed the importance of the green tariff incentive mechanism.

Policy manager at Ofgem Patrick Gould spoke about the history of 'green tariffs' in the UK and the results of the research conducted in this sphere in 2021.

Gould stressed the lack of sufficient knowledge among consumers about green tariffs which was revealed following the research and stressed the importance of proper information in this sphere.

Moreover, Gould also spoke about the Decarbonization Action Plan and existing regulatory and technical solutions to optimize the 'green tariffs'.

Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency Samir Akhundov, Acting Deputy Director at Ofgem, Representative for Wholesale Market Control and International Affairs Nathan Macwhinnie and Department for International Trade (DIT) Country Director Azerbaijan of the UK Embassy in the country Joel Derbyshire expressed gratitude for mutual cooperation and stressed usefulness of such discussions.