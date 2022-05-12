Azerbaijan names volume of its gas export to Europe for 4M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Azerbaijan exported 3.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe from January through April 2022, the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, in the reporting period, 2.9 billion cubic meters of the gas were exported to Turkey, and 1.2 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

The Trans Adriatic pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.