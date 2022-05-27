Iran looks to secure spots on foreign markets for its gasoline exports

TEHRAN, Iran, May 27. Iran plans to secure foreign markets for its gasoline exports, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company Jalil Salari told Trend.

Salari, speaking at the 26th edition of Iran International Oil, Gas, and Refining & Petrochemical Exhibition, said Iran Iran is expanding its export markets based on demands.

"Oil products and especially gasoline are being purchased based on FOB price (free on board price) - at the market value of the goods at the point of uniform valuation," he said.

The official noted that gasoline pricing will be based on the market rates and Iran can swap or transit gasoline as well.

"The country has previously used to swap gasoline and considering the conflict in Ukraine, Iran can resume the swap," he said.

He pointed out that Iran exports gasoline to East Asian markets and India and some of the neighboring countries.