Italy intensifies co-op within Southern Gas Corridor project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Italy is intensifying cooperation within the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, Italy’s Undersecretary at the Ministry of the Ecological Transition Vannia Gava said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We want to increase the capacity of Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to 20 billion cubic meters. This will play an important role in terms of ensuring supplies to Greece and Italy," she said.

According to Gava, gas supplies via the SGC to Italy have increased to 7.2 billion cubic meters. Additional 4 billion cubic meters have been imported since the beginning of 2022.

Gava also noted that now it is planned to increase supplies to 20 billion cubic meters.

"Issues of energy security, energy transition are the prerogative of Italy's energy policy. We will continue to work with partners on the development of infrastructure and the diversification of supplies," Gava added.