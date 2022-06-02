Romania talks creation of 'green energy corridor' through Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Romania and Azerbaijan can provide a 'corridor', as far as production of green energy is concerned, Romanian Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"We can create a ‘green’ corridor by establishing the supply of renewable energy through Azerbaijan, Georgia and further to Europe," he explained.

According to Popescu, today, Romania is considering the possibility of diversifying energy resources like many others, and Azerbaijan will play an important role in this context.

Popescu also said that it is planned to produce the first volumes of gas in Black Sea by the end of June, and these resources will also help neighboring countries.