bp’s regional president talks future plans to increase gas export through TANAP pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. It is planned to increase gas exports through the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) to 27 billion cubic meters per year, of which nine billion cubic meters go to Italy, Regional President Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey of British Petroleum (bp) Gary Jones said at the 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"Work is underway to expand gas sources and increase production from existing ones. The role of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) will also grow, exports will be increased, and to achieve these goals, work is underway to attract financial institutions and related investments," Jones said.

Jones noted that work is underway to build solar stations in Azerbaijan and in particular in the country’s Karabakh region.

"The implementation of these projects in Azerbaijan will reduce gas consumption, and the country plans to export it. In addition, Azerbaijan has a huge wind potential in the Caspian Sea to generate clean energy, which can also be exported," Jones said.

He also added that a comprehensive solution to issues on the energy agenda is being carried out in Azerbaijan.