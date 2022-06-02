Signing of agreement on renewable energy expected between Azerbaijan and bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. It is planned to implement projects for transition to the production of clean, ‘green’ energy, decarbonization projects in Azerbaijan, in accordance with country’s development strategy until 2030, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Tabriz Ammayev said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Ammayev noted that appropriate programs are being developed to use country's potential for renewable energy and international organizations are also involved in this.

According to Ammayev, agreements have been signed with such leading companies as ACWA Power (Saudi Arabia), Masdar (UAE), also the UK’s British Petroleum (bp) over the past two years.

"We will be able to partially reduce carbon dioxide emissions within the framework of renewable energy projects, also create new workplaces," Ammayev said.

He emphasized that an agreement in the sphere of renewable energy is expected to be signed between Azerbaijan and bp in coming days.

Ammayev added that a number of international companies are interested in creating alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan, and all proposals are being considered.