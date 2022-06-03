Interest of countries in purchasing gas through Southern Gas Corridor growing - SOCAR VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor (SCG) allowed to strengthen the role of Azerbaijan as an exporter of natural gas at the energy market, Elshad Nasirov, Vice President for Investments and Marketing of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) said, Trend reports.

Nasirov made the statement during the 27th Energy Forum in Baku.

He explained that SCG capacities are to be increased in the future.

"Currently, it is planned to increase its throughput capacity, and at the same time increase gas production in the country. In addition, other countries' interest in buying gas through this corridor is growing," Nasirov said.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.