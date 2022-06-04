Azerbaijan has one of best potentials in solar energy - bp

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. bp aims to achieve zero emissions by 2050 and will help Azerbaijan to achieve this, the company’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye Gary Jones said, Trend reports.

Jones made the remark at a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Azerbaijan’s Shusha [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] on June 4.

According to him, Azerbaijan certainly has great potential in this regard.

“Azerbaijan has not only a very sustainable oil and gas sector, which we have been developing together over the past 30 years but also a huge potential for solar, wind and hydropower. Azerbaijan has one of the best potentials in solar energy. We must also join efforts to make good use of these resources," Jones added.